FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662,276 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.