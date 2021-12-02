Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.71 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $993.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

