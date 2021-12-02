Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$25.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.78.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$207,846. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

