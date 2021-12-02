Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$25.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.78.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on POU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
