Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of RY opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

