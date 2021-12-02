iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IBTJ opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

