iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

EMB stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

