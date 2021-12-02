Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP John C. Skinner Sells 12,751 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

