Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Decreases By 27.4%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.9 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.