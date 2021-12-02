Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 522,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,369,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,223.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

