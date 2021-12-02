Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.