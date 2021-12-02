Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,709 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SFL by 49.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

