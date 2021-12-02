Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

FAST opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

