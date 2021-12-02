Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

