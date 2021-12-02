RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $435.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.