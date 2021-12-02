RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,961 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.