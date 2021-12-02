Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,269 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

