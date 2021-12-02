Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OLP opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $667.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.