-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $388,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.04. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.63.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
