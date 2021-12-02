-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $388,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.04. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

