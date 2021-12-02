Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $5.59 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

