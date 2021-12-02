Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,254 ($42.51). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,206 ($41.89), with a volume of 355,421 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPLM. Barclays upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,060.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

