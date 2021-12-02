Bitradio Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $90,060.24 and $91.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00759379 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,645,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,645,581 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

