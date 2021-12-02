Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.94 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00004036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $859.53 million and $130.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002814 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 377,412,682 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

