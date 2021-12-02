Ampleforth Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $304.20 million and $5.67 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 303,702,163 coins and its circulating supply is 237,238,758 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

