Balancer (BAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.22 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Balancer has a market cap of $139.15 million and $38.22 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $20.04 or 0.00035517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

