TenUp (TUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199,348.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $199,348.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,519,901 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

