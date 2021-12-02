Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 2,500 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXDO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Crexendo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.