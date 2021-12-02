Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 2,500 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CXDO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.