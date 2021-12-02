Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average is $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

