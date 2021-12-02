Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 24,440 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.60% of E.W. Scripps worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

