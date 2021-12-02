Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

