Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after buying an additional 4,690,396 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,967,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 237,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

