Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

