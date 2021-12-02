Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59.

