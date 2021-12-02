Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.