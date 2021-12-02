Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

