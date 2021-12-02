IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISVLF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
