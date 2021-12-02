IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISVLF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

