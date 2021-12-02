Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Price Down 1%

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.50. 382,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 324,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

