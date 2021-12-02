Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 72.4% in November

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

HAYW opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hayward by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $874,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $356,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

