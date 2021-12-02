Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.