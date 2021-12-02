Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

