Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Increases By 78.2%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

