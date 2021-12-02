Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,395,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

