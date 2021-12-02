Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.46 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $444.34 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

