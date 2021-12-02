Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

