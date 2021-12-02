Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,364 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $360.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

