Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

