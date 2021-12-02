Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

