Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $309.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.