Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

