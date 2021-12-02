Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.26. 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,065,000.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.