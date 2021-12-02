Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.56 on Monday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $239,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

